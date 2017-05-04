版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 18:08 BJT

BRIEF-Addus Homecare to buy personal care provider in New Mexico

May 4 Addus Homecare Corp:

* Financial terms of transaction are not being disclosed

* Addus Homecare agrees to acquire one of the largest home-based personal care providers in New Mexico

* Addus Homecare agrees to acquire one of the largest home-based personal care providers in New Mexico
