BRIEF-Adeptus Health and Deerfield collaborate on financial restructuring plan

April 19 Adeptus Health Inc:
* Adeptus Health and Deerfield collaborate on comprehensive
financial restructuring plan
* Adeptus Health -collaborated with Deerfield Management Co
and certain of its other creditors on terms of a comprehensive
financial restructuring plan
* Received a commitment from deerfield for $45 million in
debtor-in-possession financing
* Adeptus Health Inc - all of company's owned and
joint-venture freestanding emergency rooms are continuing to
operate as normal
* Adeptus Health Inc says through the restructuring, it is
expected that ownership of company will transition to deerfield
* Upon completion of restructuring, it is also expected that
deerfield will provide company with additional funding
* Adeptus health -as expected, to implement restructuring,
filed voluntary petitions for relief under chapter 11 of
bankruptcy code
* Adeptus Health -filed a number of customary motions
seeking court authorization to continue to support its business
operations during court-supervised process
* Adeptus Health- wholly-owned subsidiaries are included in
court-supervised restructuring proces, JV entities to which co
is a party are not part of it
