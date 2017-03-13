BRIEF-Adeptus Health says, co's unit, certain of affiliates entered third amendment

BRIEF-Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
March 13 Adeptus Health Inc
* Adeptus health inc - on march 7, unit certain of affiliates entered third amendment amending certain terms of credit agreement, dated of october 6, 2015
* Adeptus health-amendment provides for additional extension of credit by bridge lenders in form of separate tranche of term loans in aggregate amount of $7.5 million
* Adeptus health inc - maturity date of bridge loans is march 31, 2017 - sec filing
* Adeptus health inc - bridge loans shall bear interest at a rate equal to base rate plus an applicable margin equal to 10% per annum Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2nh4VAN) Further company coverage:
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in April, weighed down by a chronic shortage of houses on the market that is keeping house prices elevated and sidelining prospective buyers.