BRIEF-Adeptus Health says, co's unit, certain of affiliates entered third amendment

March 13 Adeptus Health Inc

* Adeptus health inc - on march 7, unit certain of affiliates entered third amendment amending certain terms of credit agreement, dated of october 6, 2015

* Adeptus health-amendment provides for additional extension of credit by bridge lenders in form of separate tranche of term loans in aggregate amount of $7.5 million

* Adeptus health inc - maturity date of bridge loans is march 31, 2017 - sec filing

* Adeptus health inc - bridge loans shall bear interest at a rate equal to base rate plus an applicable margin equal to 10% per annum