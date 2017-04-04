版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 21:39 BJT

BRIEF-Adeptus Health says currently in discussions with Deerfield to extend maturity date of bridge loans

April 4 Adeptus Health Inc:

* Adeptus Health Inc - is currently in discussions with Deerfield to extend maturity date of bridge loans

* Adeptus Health - currently in talks with Deerfield also to waive event of default relating to nonpayment of bridge loans Source text - bit.ly/2o5O4jR Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐