BRIEF-Adient posts Q2 adj. earnings per share $2.50

April 28 Adient Plc

* Adient delivers strong FY 2017 Q2 results; increases full year earnings expectations

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $2.04

* Adient Plc - FY2017 adjusted-EBIT now expected at $1.24 - $1.26 billion

* Adient Plc - approved $250 million share repurchase program

* Adient Plc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $2.50

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.43, revenue view $4.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
