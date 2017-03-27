版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 27日 星期一

BRIEF-ADM adds to European sweetener, starch footprint with proposed acquisition of Chamtor

March 27 Archer Daniels Midland Co :

* Has been granted exclusivity in relation to proposed purchase of Chamtor, French producer of wheat-based sweeteners, starches Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
