BRIEF-ADM Animal Nutrition recalls Rough-N-Ready cattle feed

June 23 Archer Daniels Midland Co-

* ADM Animal Nutrition - recalls rough-n-ready cattle feed because product contains elevated levels of monensin beyond recommended dosage

* ADM Animal Nutrition says received reports from two customers claiming feed may have resulted in death loss on their respective farms

* ADM Animal Nutrition - initiated recall upon confirmation that feed contained elevated levels of monensin due to temporary breakdown in packaging process

* ADM Animal Nutrition - ADM has been in direct contact with distributors involved in recall, all product has been removed from retail shelves Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
