BRIEF-ADM Animal Nutrition recalls Rough-N-Ready cattle feed

June 23 Archer Daniels Midland Co-
* ADM Animal Nutrition - recalls rough-n-ready cattle feed
because product contains elevated levels of monensin beyond
recommended dosage
* ADM Animal Nutrition says received reports from two
customers claiming feed may have resulted in death loss on their
respective farms
* ADM Animal Nutrition - initiated recall upon confirmation
that feed contained elevated levels of monensin due to temporary
breakdown in packaging process
* ADM Animal Nutrition - ADM has been in direct contact with
distributors involved in recall, all product has been removed
from retail shelves
