2017年 5月 8日

BRIEF-ADM says reached an agreement to buy controlling interest in Israeli co Industries Centers

May 8 Archer Daniels Midland Co

* Adm expands destination marketing footprint with acquisition of majority stake in israeli merchandiser

* Archer daniels midland co- reached an agreement to purchase a controlling interest in industries centers, an israeli company

* Archer daniels midland co- transaction is subject to regulatory approval in israel; adm anticipates completing deal in coming months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
