BRIEF-ADMA Biologics Q1 loss per share $0.51

May 12 ADMA Biologics Inc:

* ADMA Biologics provides corporate update and reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.51

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $2.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
