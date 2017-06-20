BRIEF-Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 earnings per share about $0.72

June 20 Adobe Systems Inc

* Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 gaap earnings per share about $0.72; sees Q3 non-gaap earnings per share about $1.00

* Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 revenue about $1.815 billion

* Adobe Systems Inc says expect to achieve approximately $300 million of net new digital media ARR in Q3

* Adobe Systems Inc - expect digital media segment year-over-year revenue growth of approximately 26% in Q3

* Adobe Systems Inc says expect Adobe experience cloud year-over-year revenue growth of approximately 25% in Q3

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.97, revenue view $1.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (adobe.ly/2sy9C9j) Further company coverage: