BRIEF-Adobe Systems reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.94/shr

March 16 Adobe Systems Inc
* Adobe reports record revenue
* Q1 revenue $1.68 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.65 billion
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share of $0.94 on a non-GAAP
basis
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.80
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Adobe Systems Inc - Qtrly digital media annualized
recurring revenue of $4.25 billion exiting quarter, a
quarter-over-quarter increase of $265 million
* Adobe Systems Inc - qtrly deferred revenue $2.1 billion
versus $1.61 billion
* Adobe Systems Inc - Qtrly Adobe marketing cloud revenue of
$477 million
* Adobe Systems Inc- "remain bullish about our prospects for
rest of 2017 and beyond"
