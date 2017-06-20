BRIEF-Adobe Systems reports Q2 earnings per share $0.75

June 20 Adobe Systems Inc-
* Q2 revenue $1.77 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.73 billion
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.75
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters
* Adobe Systems Inc qtrly diluted earnings per share was
$0.75 on a gaap-basis, and $1.02 on a non-gaap basis
* Adobe Systems Inc - qtrly deferred revenue $2.07 billion
versus $1.68 billion
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.02
* Adobe Systems Inc- digital media annualized recurring
revenue of $4.56 billion exiting quarter, a quarter-over-quarter
increase of $312 million
