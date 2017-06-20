版本:
BRIEF-Adobe Systems reports Q2 earnings per share $0.75

June 20 Adobe Systems Inc-

* Q2 revenue $1.77 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.73 billion

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.75

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Adobe Systems Inc qtrly diluted earnings per share was $0.75 on a gaap-basis, and $1.02 on a non-gaap basis

* Adobe Systems Inc - qtrly deferred revenue $2.07 billion versus $1.68 billion

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.02

* Adobe Systems Inc- digital media annualized recurring revenue of $4.56 billion exiting quarter, a quarter-over-quarter increase of $312 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
