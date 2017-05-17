版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 17日 星期三 21:12 BJT

BRIEF-Aduro Biotech announces clinical collaboration with Merck

May 17 Aduro Biotech Inc:

* Aduro Biotech announces clinical collaboration with Merck to evaluate combination of Aduro's CRS-207 with Merck's Keytruda for treatment of Mesothelioma

* Says announced expansion of clinical collaboration with Merck to include additional Phase 2 clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐