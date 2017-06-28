版本:
BRIEF-Aduro Biotech announces first patient dosed in phase 2 clinical trial of crs-207 in combination with keytruda

June 28 Aduro Biotech Inc

* Aduro Biotech announces first patient dosed in phase 2 clinical trial of crs-207 in combination with keytruda® (pembrolizumab) for the treatment of patients with previously treated malignant pleural mesothelioma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
