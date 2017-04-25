版本:
2017年 4月 25日

BRIEF-Adval Tech Holding AG sees lower total income for FY 2017

April 25 Adval Tech Holding AG:

* Composition of Adval Tech group's total income for 2017 financial year will be substantially different to last year.

* Accordingly, total income will be lower in 2017 than in 2016

