BRIEF-Adval Tech Holding FY net result up to CHF 39.7 mln

March 24 Adval Tech Holding AG:

* FY total income of Adval Tech Group was 227.1 million Swiss francs ($228.15 million) (2015: 224.3 million francs; +1.2 percent)

* FY EBITDA was 22.4 million francs (2015: 24.4 million francs; -8.2 percent), EBIT was 8.3 million francs (2015: 9.8 million francs; -15.3 percent), and net result was 39.7 million francs (2015: 0.6 million francs)

* FY total income of 227.1 million francs in 2016 (2015: 224.3 million francs; +1.2percent)

* Will propose payment of 41 francs per share from legal capital reserves at 2017 ordinary annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9954 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
