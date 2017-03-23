版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五

BRIEF-Advance Auto Parts CEO Greco's 2016 total compensation $22.8 mln

March 23 Advance Auto Parts Inc

* Advance Auto Parts Inc - CEO Thomas Greco's FY 2016 total compensation was $22.8 million - SEC filing

* Advance Auto Parts Inc - CEO Thomas Greco's FY 2016 total compensation includes $12.7 million of stock awards and $5.5 million or option awards Source: (bit.ly/2ni3twV) Further company coverage:
