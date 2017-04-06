版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日

BRIEF-Advance Auto Parts CEO Thomas Greco's 2016 total compensation was $22.8 mln

April 6 Advance Auto Parts Inc:

* Advance Auto Parts Inc - CEO Thomas R. Greco's 2016 total compensation was $22.8 million - sec filing

* Advance Auto Parts Inc - CEO's 2016 total compensation included $12.7 million in stock awards Source text (bit.ly/2nHleSY) Further company coverage:
