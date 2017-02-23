BRIEF-Advanced Disposal Q4 loss per share $0.24

BRIEF-Aerie Pharma's Roclatan succeeds in second late-stage study
* Aerie pharmaceuticals reports positive roclatan™ (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% phase 3 topline efficacy results
Feb 23 Advanced Disposal Services Inc:
* Advanced Disposal announces fourth quarter results
* Q4 loss per share $0.24
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $352 million versus I/B/E/S view $352.5 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.45 billion to $1.475 billion
* Advanced Disposal Services Inc says capital expenditures are estimated to be between $171 million and $180 million in 2017
* Advanced Disposal Services Inc - fiscal year 2017 adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be between $423 million and $433 million
* Advanced Disposal Services Inc says adjusted free cash flow is estimated to be between $121 million and $141 million in 2017
* Fy2017 revenue view $1.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 U.S. stocks ended up slightly on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high close, after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers view a rate hike coming soon.
TORONTO, May 24 Kinder Morgan Inc has priced its Canadian initial public offering at C$17 per share, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Wednesday.