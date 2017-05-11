BRIEF-Advanced Disposal Services Inc files S-3

BRIEF-Galapagos says share capital increase arising from warrant exercises
* Announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.
May 11 Advanced Disposal Services Inc:
* Advanced Disposal Services Inc files s-3 relating to sale of 13.5 million shares of co's common stock by certain of co's existing stockholders
* Advanced Disposal Services says it will not receive any proceeds from the sale, if any, of common stock by the selling stockholders Source text:(bit.ly/2q68DO1) Further company coverage:
* Announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.
* Sdiptech ab (publ) says agm decided that no dividend will be given to holders of common shares of series a or series b
June 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.