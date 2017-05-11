版本:
BRIEF-Advanced Disposal Services Inc files S-3

May 11 Advanced Disposal Services Inc:

* Advanced Disposal Services Inc files s-3 relating to sale of 13.5 million shares of co's common stock by certain of co's existing stockholders

* Advanced Disposal Services says it will not receive any proceeds from the sale, if any, of common stock by the selling stockholders Source text:(bit.ly/2q68DO1) Further company coverage:
