BRIEF-Advanced Disposal Services Q4 loss per share $0.24

BRIEF-Partners REIT announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
Feb 23 Advanced Disposal Services Inc
* Revenue for three months ended December 31, 2016 of $352.0 million versus $349.6 million in same period of prior year
* Qtrly loss per share $0.24
* Revenue is estimated to be between $1,450 million and $1,475 million for FY 2017
* Capital expenditures are estimated to be between $171 million and $180 million for FY 2017
* Adjusted free cash flow is estimated to be between $121 million and $141 million for FY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
