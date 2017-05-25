版本:
BRIEF-Advanced Drainage Systems qtrly loss per share $0.34

May 25 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc:

* Advanced Drainage Systems announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

* Q4 sales fell 0.5 percent to $244.2 million

* Sees FY 2018 sales $1.275 billion to $1.325 billion

* Advanced Drainage Systems Inc says adjusted EBITDA (non-gaap) is expected to be in range of $200 and $220 million for fiscal year 2018

* Says FY 2018 capital expenditures are expected to be about $55 to $60 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.34

* Advanced drainage systems inc qtrly adjusted loss per share per fully converted share (non-gaap) $0.22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
