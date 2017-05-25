BRIEF-Advanced Drainage Systems qtrly loss per share $0.34

May 25 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc:
* Advanced Drainage Systems announces fourth quarter and
fiscal year 2017 results
* Q4 sales fell 0.5 percent to $244.2 million
* Sees FY 2018 sales $1.275 billion to $1.325 billion
* Advanced Drainage Systems Inc says adjusted EBITDA
(non-gaap) is expected to be in range of $200 and $220 million
for fiscal year 2018
* Says FY 2018 capital expenditures are expected to be about
$55 to $60 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.34
* Advanced drainage systems inc qtrly adjusted loss per
share per fully converted share (non-gaap) $0.22
