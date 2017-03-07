BRIEF-Advanced Drainage Systems says Joseph Chlapaty to retire as CEO

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings comments on ISS report
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
March 7 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc
* Advanced drainage systems - Joseph Chlapaty has communicated intention to retire as President, CEO, Chairman of board by end of 2017
* Joseph Chlapaty announces intention to retire as CEO of ADS
* Board has created a search committee and has hired Korn Ferry to identify both internal and external candidates
* Advanced Drainage Systems Inc - Chlapaty will remain as President, CEO and Chairman of board throughout search process to ensure an orderly transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock