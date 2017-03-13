版本:
BRIEF-Advanced Drainage Systems sees Q4 net sales about 7 percent lower than Q4 of last year

March 13 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc

* Sees Q4 net sales about 7 percent lower than Q4 of last year - SEC filing

* Potential poor weather conditions could impact final results in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
