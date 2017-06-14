版本:
BRIEF-Advanced Emissions Solutions announces first cash dividend

June 14 Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc :

* Advanced Emissions Solutions announces first cash dividend

* Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc - board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
