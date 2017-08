BRIEF-Advanced Energy posts Q2 adj. earnings $1.22/shr from continuing operations

July 31 (Reuters) - Advanced Energy Industries Inc

* Advanced Energy announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.22 from continuing operations

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.14 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $165.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $155.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Advanced Energy Industries Inc sees Q3 revenues $160 million - $170 million

* Advanced Energy Industries Inc sees Q3 non-GAAP EPS from continuing operations $1.10 - $1.20

* Advanced Energy Industries Inc sees Q3 GAAP EPS from continuing operations $1.02 - $1.12

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.99, revenue view $152.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: