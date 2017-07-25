FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 小时前
BRIEF-Advanced Micro Devices sees Q3 non-GAAP gross margin about 34 pct
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的“度”至关重要
深度分析
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的“度”至关重要
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
中国财经
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 晚上8点47分 / 11 小时前

BRIEF-Advanced Micro Devices sees Q3 non-GAAP gross margin about 34 pct

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc

* Advanced Micro Devices Inc sees Q3 non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 34%

* On a GAAP basis, revenue was $1.22 billion in Q2, up 19 percent year-over-year

* Advanced Micro Devices Inc- ‍for FY 2017 we expect inventory to be down from end of 2016​

* AMD now expects annual revenue to increase by a mid to high-teens percentage

* Advanced Micro Devices Inc -for FY 2017 co expects capital expenditures to be approximately $140 million‍​

* FY2017 revenue view $4.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below