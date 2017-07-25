BRIEF-Advanced Micro Devices sees Q3 non-GAAP gross margin about 34 pct

July 25 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc

* Advanced Micro Devices Inc sees Q3 non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 34%

* On a GAAP basis, revenue was $1.22 billion in Q2, up 19 percent year-over-year

* Advanced Micro Devices Inc- ‍for FY 2017 we expect inventory to be down from end of 2016​

* AMD now expects annual revenue to increase by a mid to high-teens percentage

* Advanced Micro Devices Inc -for FY 2017 co expects capital expenditures to be approximately $140 million‍​

* FY2017 revenue view $4.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: