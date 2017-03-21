BRIEF-Advanced Micro Devices, units, ATI Technologies entered into 5th amendment amended and restated loan and security agreement dated April 14, 2015

BRIEF-QuintilesIMS announces launch of secondary public offering
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
March 21 Advanced Micro Devices Inc
* Advanced Micro Devices - co, units, ATI Technologies ULC entered into fifth amendment amended and restated loan and security agreement dated April 14, 2015
* Advanced Micro Devices - fifth amendment extends total senior secured asset based line of credit maturity date from April 14, 2020 to March 21, 2022
* Advanced Micro - fifth amendment reduces amount of line of credit that will be available for issuance for letters of credit from $75 million to $45 million Source text: (bit.ly/2naVoKl) Further company coverage:
* Colony northstar, inc. Announces redemption of 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* Commercial vehicle group inc says on may 24, 2017, company concluded that it will keep monona facility open - sec filing