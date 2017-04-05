版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 05:47 BJT

BRIEF-Advancepierre Foods Holdings files for resale of its common stock of up to $439.2 mln

April 5 Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc

* Files for resale of its common stock of up to $439.2 million

* Advancepierre Foods Holdings - selling stockholders, including funds managed by Oaktree Capital and members of co's management, are selling 12.5 million shares Source text: (bit.ly/2p2t4YA) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐