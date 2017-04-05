BRIEF-Advancepierre Foods Holdings files for resale of its common stock of up to $439.2 mln

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 24
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.
April 5 Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc
* Files for resale of its common stock of up to $439.2 million
* Advancepierre Foods Holdings - selling stockholders, including funds managed by Oaktree Capital and members of co's management, are selling 12.5 million shares Source text: (bit.ly/2p2t4YA) Further company coverage:
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly service revenues totaled NIS 739 million ($203 million) compared to NIS 774 million ($213 million) in Q1 last year