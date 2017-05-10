版本:
BRIEF-AdvancePierre Foods Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.31

May 10 Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc

* Advancepierre foods announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.36

* Q1 sales $402.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $418.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
