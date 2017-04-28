版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 29日 星期六 05:43 BJT

BRIEF-AdvancePierre to pay $100 mln in termination fee to Tyson Foods

April 28 AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc

* Tyson Foods - in connection with termination of deal with AdvancePierre foods under specified circumstances,AdvancePierre to pay co termination fee of $100 million Source text: (bit.ly/2oUpnEw) Further company coverage:
