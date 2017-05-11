BRIEF-Advansix posts Q1 earnings per share $0.88

May 11 Advansix Inc

* Advansix announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.88

* Q1 sales rose 26 percent to $377 million

* Advansix Inc - capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $90 million for full year 2017

* Qtrly sales $ 376.7 million versus $ 299.8 million

* Advansix Inc - ammonium sulfate fertilizer prices remain stable sequentially; challenging agriculture fundamentals expected throughout 2017

* Advansix - Sees global caprolactam, nylon 6 price strength due to underlying raw material cost increases, with tightened supply environment through H1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: