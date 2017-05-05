版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 5日 星期五

BRIEF-Advantage Oil & Gas Q1 FFO per share $0.29

May 4 Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd

* Advantage announces first quarter 2017 operating & financial results

* 42% increase in production to 238 MMCFE/D in q1

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.29

* Advantage's 2017 through 2019 development plan is on-track Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
