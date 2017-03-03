版本:
BRIEF-Advantage qtrly FFO per share $0.30

March 3 Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd

* Advantage announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.30

* Fourth quarter 2016 production was up 42% to a record 221 MMCFE/D (36,844 BOE/D)

* Hedged 45% of its 2017 targeted natural gas production at an average aeco price of CDN $3.19/MCF

* Expect to drive annual production growth by 53% to 316 MMCFE/D in 2019

