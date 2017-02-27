版本:
BRIEF-Advaxis and Sellas announce licensing agreement for development of WT1 antigen-targeting immunotherapy

Feb 27 Advaxis Inc

* Advaxis and Sellas announce licensing agreement for development of WT1 antigen-targeting immunotherapy

* Advaxis Inc- Advaxis will receive future payments of up to $358 million from Sellas if certain development, regulatory, and commercial milestones are met

* Under terms of collaboration, Advaxis will conduct all pre-clinical activities required for an Ind Filin

* Advaxis Inc says Sellas will be responsible for all clinical development and commercial activities

* Advaxis -after regulatory approval of product Sellas to pay Advaxis single-digit to low double-digit royalties based on worldwide net sales upon commercialization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
