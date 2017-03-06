版本:
BRIEF-Advaxis announces FDA acceptance of IND for groundbreaking personalized neoepitope immunotherapy, ADXS-NEO

March 6 Advaxis Inc

* Advaxis announces FDA acceptance of IND for groundbreaking personalized neoepitope immunotherapy, ADXS-NEO

* Plans to initiate a phase 1 trial evaluating ADXS-NEO in multiple tumor types later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
