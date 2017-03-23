版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 20:21 BJT

BRIEF-Advaxis Inc- European Medicines Agency issued an advanced therapy medicinal product certificate

March 23 Advaxis Inc:

* Advaxis Inc - European Medicines Agency issued an advanced therapy medicinal product certificate for manufacturing quality and non-clinical data Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
