BRIEF-Adverum Biotechnologies says delivered notice to Regenxbio

* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc:
* Adverum Biotechnologies - on april 19, co delivered a notice to Regenxbio Inc to terminate license agreement dated october 20, 2015 - sec filing
* License agreement, dated october 20, 2015, is between Regenxbio and Annapurna Therapeutics Limited
* Adverum Biotechnologies-does not expect license agreement termination to affect development of advm-043 product candidate for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency Source text - bit.ly/2ouYKGd Further company coverage:
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022