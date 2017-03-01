版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 05:59 BJT

BRIEF-Adverum says Regeneron Pharma elects to extend research term of deal

March 1 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc:

* Adverum Biotechnologies-on Feb 23, Regeneron Pharma notified Adverum Biotechnologies of election to extend research term of collaboration, licensing deal

* Adverum Biotechnologies - Regeneron Pharma elected to extend research term of deal for additional three years, through May 1, 2020 Source text: (bit.ly/2lV2kKY) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐