BRIEF-Aecom appoints Randall Wotring as COO

June 28 Aecom

* Aecom appoints Randall A. Wotring as chief operating officer

* Wotring has been named chief operating officer, effective July 1, 2017

* Also announced that Stephen M. Kadenacy is leaving his position as president and chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
