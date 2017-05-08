BRIEF-Aecon reports qtrly loss per share $0.32

BRIEF-Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp Q2 dividend of $0.31 per share
* Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation declares second quarter dividend of $0.31 per share
May 8 Aecon Group Inc
* Aecon reports first quarter 2017 results
* Aecon Group Inc- Backlog as at March 31, 2017 of $4.4 billion compares to backlog of $4.2 billion as at December 31, 2016
* Aecon Group Inc says revenue for three months ended March 31, 2017 was $675 million compared to $691 million in Q1 of 2016
* Qtrly loss per share $0.32
* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Aecon Group Inc- Overall revenue expectations for 2017 are for flat to modestly lower volume
* Q1 revenue view C$658.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Aecon Group Inc- Expect first half of 2017 to be weaker than second half of 2017 due to seasonality of Aecon's work Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation declares second quarter dividend of $0.31 per share
* FedEx Corp. Reports record fourth quarter and full-year earnings
June 20 FedEx Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the package delivery company benefited from its TNT Express acquisition and higher sales across its express, ground and freight business units.