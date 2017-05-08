BRIEF-Aecon reports qtrly loss per share $0.32

May 8 Aecon Group Inc

* Aecon reports first quarter 2017 results

* Aecon Group Inc- Backlog as at March 31, 2017 of $4.4 billion compares to backlog of $4.2 billion as at December 31, 2016

* Aecon Group Inc says revenue for three months ended March 31, 2017 was $675 million compared to $691 million in Q1 of 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.32

* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aecon Group Inc- Overall revenue expectations for 2017 are for flat to modestly lower volume

* Q1 revenue view C$658.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aecon Group Inc- Expect first half of 2017 to be weaker than second half of 2017 due to seasonality of Aecon's work