BRIEF-Aegean Marine Petroleum announces board and senior leadership transition

BRIEF-CalPERS says IAC abandons plan to issue non-voting stock in response to CalPERS Lawsuit
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System:
June 16 Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc :
* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc announces board and senior leadership transition
* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc - appointed Yiannis Papanicolaou as interim chairman of board, effective immediately
* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc - Papanicolaou succeeds Peter Georgiopoulos as chairman
* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc - appointed Jean Jose Metey as interim president of Aegean, effective immediately
* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc - company continues to engage in a comprehensive search process to identify a new permanent president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 If Amazon.com Inc hopes to revolutionize grocery delivery, then its bid to buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion will be just the start of a long and costly process.
SAO PAULO, June 23 Mauricio Abadi resigned on Friday as an executive vice president of Safra National Bank of New York to join Morgan Stanley & Co, three people familiar with the situation said.