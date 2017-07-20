BRIEF-Aegean Marine Petroleum Network announces executive leadership changes

July 20 (Reuters) - Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc

* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. announces executive leadership changes

* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc says board of directors has appointed Jonathan Mcilroy as president, effective immediately

* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network - Jean Jose Metey, who has served interim president since June 2017, been appointed VP and head of corporate development​