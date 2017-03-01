版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 05:45 BJT

BRIEF-Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Q4 earnings per share $0.41

March 1 Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc :

* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.41

* Q4 revenue rose 29 percent to $1.2 billion

* Recorded sales volumes of about 4 million metric tons in Q4 2016

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.35 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐