1 天前
BRIEF-Aegion Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.33
2017年8月1日 / 晚上11点30分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Aegion Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.33

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Aegion Corp

* Aegion Corporation reports 2017 second quarter financial results

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.33

* Q2 earnings per share $0.33

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aegion Corp - ‍contract backlog at June 30, 2017 was $774 million, a $147 million increase above contract backlog at june 30, 2016​

* Aegion Corp - ‍restructuring initiative is expected to generate annualized savings in excess of $15 million in 2018​

* Aegion Corp - on july 28, board approved a plan to divest company's pipe coating and insulation business in louisiana

* Aegion - on july 28 board, board approved a plan to exit all non-pipe related contract applications for tyfo fibrwrap system in north america

* Aegion corp - on july 28 board approved a plan to implement a cost reduction to right-size company as a result of divestiture, other actions

* Aegion corp - on july 28, board approved a plan to restructure corrosion protection's operations in canada

* Aegion-Management initiated restructuring plan;total annualized savings currently estimated in excess of $15 million;expected to be fully realized in 2018

* Aegion corp - qtrly infrastructure solutions gaap revenues‍​ $148.3 million versus $150.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

