BRIEF-Aegion reports Q1 earnings per share $0.18

May 2 Aegion Corp:

* Aegion Corporation reports 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.18

* Q1 earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Contract backlog at March 31, 2017 was $712 million, 6 percent below contract backlog at March 31, 2016

* New orders increased in all three platforms during Q1'17 compared to Q1'16 by a total of 29 percent to $333 million

* Qtrly GAAP revenues for infrastructure solutions segment $128.9 million versus $125.8 million