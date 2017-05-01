版本:
BRIEF-Aegis Financial Corp reports 7.66 percent stake in Alaska Communications

May 1 Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc

* Aegis Financial Corp reports 7.66 percent stake in Alaska Communications as of April 28 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2qlMKuY) Further company coverage:
