BRIEF-Aeglea Bio Q4 revenue $1.2 million versus $1.6 million

March 24 Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc

* Aeglea biotherapeutics provides corporate update and reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $1.2 million versus $1.6 million

* Q4 revenue view $3.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aeglea bio therapeutics inc- believes that it has sufficient capital resources to fund anticipated operations through q1 of 2019

* Aeglea bio therapeutics inc- net loss totaled $5.5 million and $4.0 million for q4 of 2016 and 2015, respectively