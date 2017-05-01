版本:
2017年 5月 2日

BRIEF-Aeglea Bio Therapeutics files for mixed shelf of up to $150 mln

May 1 Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $150 million - SEC filing Further company coverage:
