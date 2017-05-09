BRIEF-Aeglea Biotherapeutics Q1 revenue $1.0 mln vs $900,000

May 9 Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc

* Aeglea biotherapeutics provides corporate update and reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $1.0 million versus $900,000

* Q1 revenue view $1.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aeglea bio therapeutics inc - net loss totaled $6.2 million and $4.5 million for q1 of 2017 and 2016, respectively

* Aeglea bio therapeutics inc - at march 31, 2017, aeglea had available cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $57.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: